IPL 2023: 'Spending Time With Shah Rukh Khan was...', Chris Gayle Remembers his top Unforgettable IPL Moments

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle is a colourful character. He was known for his big sixes and bossing the T20 format. The record for the most runs in T20 cricket still belongs to Gayle, who has smashed 14562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22 and strike rate of 144.75. Additionally, he has 22 hundreds in the format and 88 fifties. In total, Gayle has hit 1056 sixes in the format and 1132 fours respectively. He remains one of the best in the game and topping these numbers will take some doing.

Gayle is not part of IPL anymore as a player but has taken the duty of providing expert opinion on the game. He was recently asked to speak about his 3 top unforgetabble moments from his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle played for 3 franchises. He started his career at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before shifting base to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and he finished his IPL stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS). Gayle picked spending time with KKR co-owner and bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as one of his top moments while playing in the league.

"Spending time with Shah Rukh Khan off the field, it was something fantastic and superb. What a gentleman he is, and I will always cherish those moments and respect those moments. King Khan, my respect, Sir," Gayle told Jio Cinema on their show 'Unforgetabble Moments'.

He also picked his 175-run unbeaten knock vs Sahara Pune Warriors while playing for RCB as one of his top moments. Gayle's 175 is still the highest individual score in the history of IPL.

Mumbai Indians' rags to riches journey in 2015 impressed Gayle to the extent that he picked the group stage match which Mumbai had to win with a particular run-rate to avoid elimination. The Rohit Sharma-led side not only qualified but went on to win the title that season.

Mumbai Indians qualifying for the playoffs from the position of getting knocked out and then going on to win the tournament in 2015, is also among his favourite moments from the league. "They (MI) needed to qualify within 12 overs at a particular run-rate. They did it and went on to win the championship that year, basically from nothing to champions. Most teams, not only within the IPL, but overall can always reflect on that situation and use it like an example to show that you’re never out of it. Never give up in life. When you get a chance, it might be slim, but still go for it, because you just never know," Windies legend recalled.