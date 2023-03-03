IPL 2023: Umran Malik Hum AP Dhillon's Song 'Excuses'; SRH Shares Video - Watch

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik is known all over the world for his pace bowling. The Jammu & Kashmir-born pacer can build up great pace and has bowled a 157 kph delivery in IPL. On Friday, March 3, the Indian cricketer displayed one more talent that he has, which is singing, much to the surprise of the fans. In a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad, one can see and hear Umran sing his heart out while travelling in a car. The video is shot by his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Umran can be heard singing the massively popular track 'Excuses' from singer AP Dhillon.

Watch Umran Malik sing below:

Umran is a part of the India ODI squad that will take on Australia this month after the Test series concludes on March 13 in Ahmedabad. Umran's next target will be to do well for his side SRH in IPL. The pacer was among the few players retained ahead of the mega auction, two years ago as SRH believed in his ability and did not want to let go a special talent like Umran. Not many in India possess the talent to consistently clock over 140 kph in international cricket. Umran has the talent and fitness to do so. That is why he was escalate to the national team rather quickly.

He has played 16 internationals so far, 8 each in ODIs and T20Is. In 8 ODI, Imran has grabbed 13 wickets at economy og 6.45 and strike rate of 25.38 while in T20Is, he has 11 wickets to his name at an economy of 10.49 and strike rate of 12.64 respectively.

It will be interesting to see how Umran does in the upcoming tournaments as with Jasprit Bumrah still recovering from his back injury, his chances of playing the ODI World Cup 2023 later in India also look slim. In that case, Umran's performance will become crucial for India. Umran will need to hone himself as a death-overs specialist in this year's IPL.