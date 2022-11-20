'Ball Tez toh daalni hai but...', Umran Malik makes a BIG statement ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Team India have got many pacers on this tour of New Zealand but the one who takes most of the limelight is Umran Malik. There's a reason to it. Malik has got the unique ability to bowl over 140 kph on a consistent basis. India missed a pacer like him recently in the T20 World Cup who could ball very fast on this track. Malik is in New Zealand. He is not playing the second T20I vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20). The J&K bowler spoke to the official broadcaster for the series on how proud he feels to be playing for India again. Not to forget, Umran has already played for India earlier this year in Ireland. He has played 3 T20Is, taking 2 wickets in total.

"Mere liye toh proud mment hai india ke liye khelna. comeback karna bahut acha feel hota hai., India ke liye lamba khelna hai (It is always a proud moment for me playing for India. Coming back to the team is very nice. India want to play for India for a long time)," said Malik.

The youngster also said that he is working on new variations to add to his range of deliveries. He already has a brilliant yorker and he wants to sharpen it more and get more disciplined with the length. "Nayi gened develop karni padegi, slowers aur yorkers pe kaam kar rha hu. Sabka experience leke acha lag rha hai. Tez toh daalni hai but uske saath variation bhi daalni hai. Ireland mein thand thi toh body khul nahi rahi thi," said Malik.

Team India also have some fiery youngsters, including Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan among others. Watch out for Arshdeep Singh as well. In a very short career, he has emerged out as an able bowler who can rise on the biggest of stages.