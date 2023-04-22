'I Fight On Field Because...', Virat Kohli's Hilarious Take On Getting Into Physical Fights On Field - Watch

Virat Kohli, a cricket legend of the modern era, has earned a reputation as one of the greatest batters in the game. He is highly regarded not only for his consistent work ethic and his commitment to giving his all on the field, but also for his on-field persona. Kohli is known for his fearlessness in taking on opponents, never shying away from showing his emotions, especially when his team is in a tight spot. Despite his penchant for verbal sparring with opponents and umpires, Kohli has never been involved in physical altercations on the field. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old superstar emphasized that while he may engage in verbal exchanges during play, he would never resort to physical violence.

In a recent interview with Star Sports Kohli said, "Someone will thrash me, I'll die and he won't even know what happened to me. Verbally, I can say anything but I don't get physical on the field."

"The stuff I say, that too I do just on the field because I know that there won't be any fight and that the umpire will eventually intervene," Kohli added.

Virat bro _, bhai ladta hai cause he knows umpire beech mein ajayega _. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/7xM6MhpatZ — Aani (@wigglyywhoops) April 21, 2023

Kohli explained that he engages in verbal exchanges on the field because he knows that the umpire will ultimately intervene to separate him from the other person. He also revealed that he is aware of the importance of maintaining a level of sportsmanship and decency while playing the game, even when tensions are high.

While Kohli's aggressive nature has led him into trouble on several occasions, including a recent incident in which he was fined for celebrating too wildly during an IPL match, his fans continue to admire his unwavering commitment to excellence and his determination to push himself and his team to the limit.

Kohli's unique persona and approach to the game have made him one of the most popular athletes in the world. Despite his occasional outbursts on the field, he remains a model of sportsmanship and an inspiration to millions of fans around the globe.