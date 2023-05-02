topStoriesenglish2601925
IPL 2023: Why Mitchell Marsh Is Not Playing Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Match? Read Here

IPL 2023: Read why star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is not playing Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash.

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in match no. of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. In what came as a huge blow for David Warner's side, Mitchell Marsh was not available for the all-important clash against the defending champions.

David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat and informed that Marsh will be replaced by Rilee Rossouw because the Australian is sick.

"Unfortunately Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well," said Warner after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals have been struggling this season as they only have 2 wins from their 8 matches played so far. A win against the defending champions will bring them a huge confidence boost.

Why Marsh missing the clash is a big blow?

Mitchell Marsh won the player of the match award in the previous game Delhi Capitals played against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC lost the game by 9 runs but Marsh scored a fifty with the bat and also took 4 important wickets for the David Warner-led side.

DC vs GT Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little. (More to follow)

