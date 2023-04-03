IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler To Claim 300 Wickets In T20 Cricket, WATCH

Team India and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket on Sunday (April 2), becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve this landmark. He accomplished this feat during his side’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. In the match, he dismantled the SRH batting line-up, taking 4/17 in his four overs. He took important wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Now, in 265 matches, Chahal has taken 303 wickets at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 7.58. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/25. Out of these, 121 wickets have come for India in T20I cricket in 72 matches at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 5.26. His best bowling figures for India in shorter format are 6/42.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He has 170 wickets in 132 matches at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 21.41. His best bowling figures in IPL are 5/40. He has represented Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the league. The rest of his wickets have come in the Indian domestic cricket scene.

Coming to the match, RR put on 203/5 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by SRH. Openers Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) provided an explosive start to the side, putting together 85 runs in just 35 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 55 off 32 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (22 not out in 16 balls) helped RR reach beyond the 200-run mark.

In chase of 204, SRH never really looked like a threat. Debutant Harry Brook (13) failed in his debut IPL innings. Abdul Samad, an impact player, top scored with 32 in 32 balls. Mayank Agarwal also scored 27 in 23 balls, but SRH could score only 131/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 72 runs.

Player-of-the-match Jos Buttler slammed an explosive 22-ball 54, while his rookie opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal matched the English star with an identical score as the duo put together a record 85 for RR in the powerplay to propel them to 203/5. “His presence brings a lot of positive energy to the team,” Samson told reporters in the post-match interaction.

“You can see the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting this season. It has to rub on to the youngsters, and his role, like everyone’s, is equally important.”

The limited-overs English skipper is a fun-loving guy unlike how he appears, Samson further said. “He looks a little bit of a serious kind of a guy but he has a lot of fun on the inside, in the dressing room as well as in the (team) bus. He likes to talk to people and people are learning a lot (from him),” Samson said.

