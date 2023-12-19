trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700808
IPL 2024 Auction: David Warner Shares Screenshot Showing SRH Blocked Him After Travis Head, Pat Cummins Sign Record Contracts

David Warner shared a screenshot claiming SRH have blocked his social media account.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2024 Auction: David Warner Shares Screenshot Showing SRH Blocked Him After Travis Head, Pat Cummins Sign Record Contracts Warner, Head shared screenshots of SRH account.

The IPL 2024 auction is on full flow and various franchises have made some interesting calls. Records shattered in Dubai as the Australia captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of IPL and just minutes later his international teammate Mitchell Starc broke his record to become the most expensive player with a price tag for Rs 24.75 Crore. In a funny turn of events, Head and Warner shared screenshots of their accounts blocked by the SRH social media page.

Checkout the posts here:

(More to Follow)

