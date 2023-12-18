LIVE Updates | IPL 2024 Auction: A Total Of 333 Players To Go Under Hammer

IPL 2024 Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19. A total of 333 players registered for the mini-auction with only 77 slots to be filled. Three teams which include Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Delhi Capitals (DC) had 11 players released from their squad of last season. The auction will be televised on Star Sports Network and the livestreaming can be watched on Jio Cinema.

Stars like Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and more will be in the limelight as teams will be keen on taking them in their lineups. A total of 30 overseas slots are vacant in all the teams included. The biggest news so far is the trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) with the switch of Hardik Pandya.

