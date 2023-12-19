'Historic Moment:' Fans React As Gambhir Smiles After KKR Acquire Mitchell Starc For Record Price Of Rs 24.75 Crore

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has made history by becoming the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not give up on the Aussie pacer and they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the bidding war acquiring Starc for Rs 24.75 Crore at the 2024 IPL auction. Mentor of the KKR team, Gautam Gambhir had a bright smile on his face after beating his former teammate Ashish Nehra in the bidding battle. Nehra is the head coach of Gujarat Titans who were also keen on getting the Australian fast bowler.

LIVE Updates | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc Goes To KKR For Record Price Of Rs 24.75 Crore; Uncapped Players Next Up For Grabs

Checkout the bright smile of Gambhir below:

The historic moment when KKR sealed Mitchell Starc at 24.75cr.



Gautam Gambhir is smiling... pic.twitter.com/VzcxWTzijV Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

The smile from Gambhir when KKR got Starc.... pic.twitter.com/VHrxGcRNt3 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023

Gautam Gambhir has joined KKR ahead of the auction.pic.twitter.com/zwyOieCwid Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2023

Starc last played in the 2015 IPL season representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During that season, Starc took 20 wickets in 13 matches with an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76. (WATCH: Shardul Thakur Wears CSK's Jersey Over KKR's Kit After Being Bought By MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Video Goes Viral)

Interestingly, this is not the first time Starc is bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In 2018, he was signed for a massive price of Rs 9.40 Crore by the KKR team but he had to withdraw due to injury.