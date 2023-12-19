trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700790
NewsCricket
IPL 2024 AUCTION

'Historic Moment:' Fans React As Gambhir Smiles After KKR Acquire Mitchell Starc For Record Price Of Rs 24.75 Crore

IPL 2024 auction: Gautam Gambhir was all smiles after Mitchell Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 Crore.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Historic Moment:' Fans React As Gambhir Smiles After KKR Acquire Mitchell Starc For Record Price Of Rs 24.75 Crore Gambhir smiles after completing Starc's move.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has made history by becoming the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not give up on the Aussie pacer and they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the bidding war acquiring Starc for Rs 24.75 Crore at the 2024 IPL auction. Mentor of the KKR team, Gautam Gambhir had a bright smile on his face after beating his former teammate Ashish Nehra in the bidding battle. Nehra is the head coach of Gujarat Titans who were also keen on getting the Australian fast bowler.

LIVE Updates | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc Goes To KKR For Record Price Of Rs 24.75 Crore; Uncapped Players Next Up For Grabs

Checkout the bright smile of Gambhir below:

Starc last played in the 2015 IPL season representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During that season, Starc took 20 wickets in 13 matches with an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76. (WATCH: Shardul Thakur Wears CSK's Jersey Over KKR's Kit After Being Bought By MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Video Goes Viral)

Interestingly, this is not the first time Starc is bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In 2018, he was signed for a massive price of Rs 9.40 Crore by the KKR team but he had to withdraw due to injury.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach