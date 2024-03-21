IPL 2024 is ready to begin on Friday (March 22) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no.1 of the season at Chepauk in Chennai. A day before the cash-rich league is to set to begin, a picture was shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) official 'X' handle with all team captains posing with the tournament trophy. A news that has set the internet buzzing is that MS Dhoni was not in the picture which had all the captains posing with the trophy and instead, Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen in the CSK jersey presenting the Chennai franchise. One more skipper was missing which is Shikhar Dhawan but the IPL post caption explained that Jitesh Sharma represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the vice-captain.

There was no explanation why MS Dhoni missing from the picture or why Gaikwad is representing the defending champions. However, IPL with the caption of the post has confirmed that Gaikwad is the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

A statement released from CSK has now confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings from MS Dhoni. (IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update, Squads: As MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Come Face To Face, A Glimpse Into History)

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," read the statement.

Gaikwad has been part of the Chennai franchise since 2019 with 52 games under his belt for the team. Dhoni and team management have made the decision keeping the future of the team in mind. Last time they tried it with Ravindra Jadeja but it seems like this time it is Gaikwad who is set to become the torchbearer of Dhoni as captain. Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in Dhoni's presence as a player.