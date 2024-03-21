IPL 2024 Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Check Opening Ceremony Details Here
IPL 2024 BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates
IPL 2024 is here and the social media is already buzzing with many reactions ahead of the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chepauk tomorrow. The videos of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli training at the stadium have been going viral. The duo will meet each other for the first time in a year on a cricket field. Social media exploded when Mumbai Indians (MI)'s new captain Hardik Pandya hugged former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of a practice session on Wednesday. Hardik has received a lot of flak since joining MI as captain as Rohit fans are still upset with franchise for making such a bold move.
Find out everything related to the squads, venues and players here on our LIVE blog as we begin the build up to the 17th edition of Indian Premier League.
IPL 2024 Buzz LIVE Updates: Opening ceremony details
Fans cannot wait for the IPL 2024 to start. Good news for the fans who will be there at the venue for the opening match as they can watch an hour-long opening ceremony as well at the same cost. Big stars have lined up for the show including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.
IPL Trending Opinions, Buzz LIVE: The Best T20 League Is Here, Almost!
Hello and welcome to our live blog in which we are going to cover everything IPL before the opening ceremony and the opening match between CSK and RCB tomorrow at Chepauk. Keep watching this space for latest updatest from the match.