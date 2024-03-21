IPL 2024 Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Check Opening Ceremony Details Here

IPL 2024 is here and the social media is already buzzing with many reactions ahead of the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chepauk tomorrow. The videos of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli training at the stadium have been going viral. The duo will meet each other for the first time in a year on a cricket field. Social media exploded when Mumbai Indians (MI)'s new captain Hardik Pandya hugged former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of a practice session on Wednesday. Hardik has received a lot of flak since joining MI as captain as Rohit fans are still upset with franchise for making such a bold move.

