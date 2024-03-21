Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL OPENING CEREMONY 2024

IPL 2024 Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Check Opening Ceremony Details Here

IPL 2024 BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: Check Latest Updates On Injuries, Match-Ups and Social Reactions Ahead Of CSK vs RCB

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 09:03 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024 starts on March 22.
LIVE Blog

IPL 2024 is here and the social media is already buzzing with many reactions ahead of the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chepauk tomorrow. The videos of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli training at the stadium have been going viral. The duo will meet each other for the first time in a year on a cricket field. Social media exploded when Mumbai Indians (MI)'s new captain Hardik Pandya hugged former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of a practice session on Wednesday. Hardik has received a lot of flak since joining MI as captain as Rohit fans are still upset with franchise for making such a bold move.

Find out everything related to the squads, venues and players here on our LIVE blog as we begin the build up to the 17th edition of Indian Premier League. 

Check Latest Updates and News From IPL 2024 Below. 

21 March 2024
09:02 AM

IPL 2024 Buzz LIVE Updates: Opening ceremony details

Fans cannot wait for the IPL 2024 to start. Good news for the fans who will be there at the venue for the opening match as they can watch an hour-long opening ceremony as well at the same cost. Big stars have lined up for the show including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

Know more about the opening ceremony details here

08:32 AM

IPL Trending Opinions, Buzz LIVE: The Best T20 League Is Here, Almost!

Hello and welcome to our live blog in which we are going to cover everything IPL before the opening ceremony and the opening match between CSK and RCB tomorrow at Chepauk. Keep watching this space for latest updatest from the match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds