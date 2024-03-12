Rajasthan Royals (RR) unveiled their 'Pink Promise' jersey on Tuesday which they will be wearing during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6, which will be dedicated to the "empowered women of Rajasthan and the nation". The one-time IPL champions in the inaugural season took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

The bandhani pattern on the jersey represents the ancient art of tie-dying, which features on traditional Rajasthan attires for women. The jersey will also feature visual representations of solar panels, a source of clean energy given to rural Rajasthan women. (IPL 2024: Arjun Tendulkar's Sensational Yorker Throws MI Batter Off His Feet - WATCH)

Earlier, RR had also unveiled their IPL 2024 regular jersey. Notably, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also revealed their jerseys.

Made a #PinkPromise to the superwomen of Rajasthan today pic.twitter.com/RGQ9U0XPnb Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2024

The schedule till April 7 has been revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.

However, much to the delight of the IPL fans, four doubleheaders have been scheduled within this time frame. (IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Pens Emotional Note After Re-Joining MI Camp, Read Here)

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022. Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur. Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata.