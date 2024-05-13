IPL 2024: How Both CSK And RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs

As we come to the business end of the tournament (IPL 2024), the race for the playoffs is on with just one spot confirmed so far of KKR leaving CSK, RCB, KKR, LSG and SRH fighting for the remaining three slots. Rajasthan Royals losing their last three games in a row has helped big in keeping three spots open for the playoffs.

CSK Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their home league stage leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a victory lap following a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. CSK brought an end to a highly successful home leg, winning five out of their seven matches at the Chepauk Stadium. A fantastic spell from Simarjeet Singh and a fighting knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad were the highlights as the Yellow Army chased down 142 runs set by the Men in Pink. (IPL 2024: Huge Blow For RCB As Will Jacks, Reece Topley Leave Camp For England)

CSK have one game left and that too against RCB who are keen on getting a win to keep themselves alive in the race for playoffs qualification. NRR will also play a huge role even if they lose and they will hope SRH also lose their remaining games and LSG at least one out their two matches left.

RCB Qualification Scenario

After a fifth consecutive win which not only put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in contention for an IPL 2024 playoff berth but also moved them up to fifth place on the points table, RCB's pacer Yash Dayal said the team's remarkable turnaround has been fueled by a positive team environment and attacking game. (Anushka Sharma's 'Thank God' Celebration After RCB Beat DC To Keep IPL 2024 Playoffs Hopes Alive Goes Viral; Watch)

RCB need to make one last push and it all comes down to their last league game against the Chennai Super Kings. A loss will end their IPL 2024 campaign and a win will keep hopes for qualification alive with NRR playing a huge role as well.