IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Brutally TROLLED For Pointing Finger At Rohit Sharma, Ordering Him To Field In Deep

During the IPL 2024 opener between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, tensions were high as both teams vied for an early victory. Mumbai Indians, led by the newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya, won the toss and elected to field first, putting the pressure on Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans' batting lineup. As the match progressed, one moment stood out - Hardik Pandya, known for his assertiveness, directed his predecessor and current Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, to field at long-on.

This move surprised many, as Rohit Sharma had been primarily stationed within the 30-yard circle in recent matches. However, he complied with Hardik's decision, albeit with a hint of hesitation, before eventually positioning himself at the boundary edge.

This incident didn't go unnoticed by spectators and fans, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the dynamics between the two players and the implications for the Mumbai Indians' team dynamics. The on-field rivalry between the two franchises was intensified by this display of captaincy authority, adding an extra layer of intrigue to an already exciting match. ('My Captain and....': Gujarat Titans Description Of Hardik Pandya Goes Viral)

Checkout the reactions here:

Hardik Pandya is toying with him Changing his fielding position after every ball pic.twitter.com/Fff80v8yTg Wellu (@Wellutwt) March 24, 2024

Never saw Rohit fielding at boundaries

He always fielded in the 30 Yards circle



Hardik Pandya, Sorry to say but you ain't a Thalason anymore



Rohit Sharma deserves better tbvh. feel bad for Hitman #GTvsMI #RohitSharma#HardikPandya #IPL2024

https://t.co/npA2bwPBnI Mohammed Aziz (@itsmeaziz07) March 24, 2024

Commentator - ab hardik kaptan hai Rohit aapko Jana padega

Hardik bol re Right gaye , left gaye , home ground bhi mera captain bhi mai hu #RohitSharma #hardikpandya pic.twitter.com/EfyGQe2Kna Ayush (@ayriick_) March 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma ko boundary line pr dekh kr rona aa rha hai #MIvsGT #RohitSharma Abhi (@Abhi_Ahlawat99) March 24, 2024

It doesn’t matter you are fan or not but the way hardik and mi unit are behaving with #RohitSharma is really bad . Want MI to finish at 10 this season #MIvGT (@GuruTrend) March 24, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass spell and Gerald Coetzee's two-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians (MI) restrict Gujarat Titans (GT) to 168/6 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Bumrah conceded just 7 runs in his final over and ended his quota of four overs with figures of 3 for 14 while Coetzee bagged two wickets. For GT, Sai Sudharsan scored the highest 45 off 39 and Shubman Gill scored 31. (IPL 2024: Why Suryakumar Yadav Missed Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash?)

Opting to field first, skipper Hardik Pandya opened MI's bowling, conceding 20 runs in his first two overs. In the fourth over of the game, Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood as he provided his team with a big breakthrough. MI started to feel a bit of pressure after GT got off to a flying start, however, Bumrah came to the rescue of the five-time champions with a toe-crushing yorker as Wriddhiman Saha (19 off 15) missed the ball that rattled his stumps.

Piyush Chawla then produced a fine delivery to remove GT sipper Shubman Gill for 31. Sai Sudharsan then handled the charge as he hammered Naman Dhir courtesy of two boundaries, gathering 13 runs off the over. Azmatullah Omarzai smoked Chawla for two sixes taking 17 runs in the 11th over of the game.

Gerald Coetzee then joined the wicket-taking party as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket, removing Azmatullah Omarzai for 17. Omarzai was beaten by pace as he hit the ball high in the air before Tilak Varma took the catch at backward square leg.

Sai Sudharsan and David Miller then rebuild GT's innings. In the 17th over of the game, Bumrah gave GT back-to-back blows as he outfoxed Miller for 12 and well-set batter Sudharsan for 45.

Rahul Tewatia came out all-gun blazing as he slammed Luke Wood for 19 runs with the help of two boundaries and one six. In the last over of the game, Coetzee then removed Tewatia for 22 and helped MI restrict GT to 168/6 in 20 overs.