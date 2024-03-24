IPL 2024: Why Suryakumar Yadav Missed Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns in match no.5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. What came as a huge shock was to see MI without their star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav who missed the game due to injury. He recently underwent sports hernia surgery and is currently recovering at the NCA. Surya last played a T20 international against South Africa in Johannesburg when he scored a sensational hundred but injured his ankle in that match.

"Surya at the moment is on the guidance of the Indian cricket team as well," Boucher said at the pre-season press conference in Mumbai recently. (IPL 2024: 'Sanju Samson And 1st Match Of Season Is A Love Story,' Fans React As RR Captain Plays Superb Knock Vs LSG)

"Just waiting for updates on that. I don't like to micromanage. We've got a world class medical team that's in control of all of that. Yes, the past, we have had a few fitness issues. We are always going to be in that sort of domain of having fitness issues as other teams are as well. Every time I look at my WhatsApp's there's reports of other teams also losing players. We trust our medical team that they're doing the right things. Look, if we lose one or two from fitness perspective, it is what it is. That's important and we just have to keep on the right track and sharp on replacements."

Suryakumar Yadav also missed the two warm-up matches Mumbai played before their IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

Recently, Suryakumar Yadav posted an Instagram story which had Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Rinku Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi in the frame with him at the NCA. The caption read,"“Kuch khaas dost aaye aur jald theek hone ki dua aur dawa de ke chale gaye."