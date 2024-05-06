During the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6, Jasprit Bumrah's son, Angad Bumrah, was seen in public for the first time with wife and birthday girl Sanjana Ganesan.

Recently, the talented bowler from Team India, took to social media to shower his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, with love and warmth on her birthday. His heartfelt post celebrated their bond, expressing how Sanjana's presence completes him.

Bumrah's romantic gesture didn't go unnoticed, capturing the hearts of many. His words overflowed with love and gratitude towards Sanjana, showcasing the depth of their relationship. (IPL 2024: Meet Anshul Kamboj, MI Star Who Troubled Travis Head On His Debut Vs SRH)

Sanjana Ganesan, a renowned TV presenter known for her exceptional anchoring skills, has carved her own niche in the industry. Their love story began during the 2013-14 IPL season when they met during an interview, gradually transitioning from acquaintances to partners.

After two years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish yet intimate ceremony held in Goa on March 15, 2021. Their union blossomed further with the arrival of their first child in August 2023, marking a new chapter of joy and togetherness in their lives.