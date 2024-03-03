IPL 2024: Just Like Rohit Sharma, Another Captain Could Lose Leadership Role - Report

Australia World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins became the second most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured his services for whooping Rs 20.5 crore during the second round of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Cummins addition to the squad likely means that he will take up the captaincy role and the skipper from last season which is Aiden Markram will have to make way. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the franchise is expected to make a change in the leadership role ahead of new season.

If the report turns out to be true, it would mean another change in captaincy in IPL. In December 2023, Mumbai Indians first announced the signing of Hardik Pandya and then a big news of him replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the five-time champion side.

How SRH Fought For Cummins

Following an intense bidding battle involving Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually secured the Australian captain for a record-breaking amount.

Starting with a base price of Rs. 2.00 crore, Cummins became the center of a bidding war between IPL heavyweights CSK and Mumbai Indians. The fierce battle escalated the bid to 4.8 crore, led by CSK. Soon after, Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 5.00 Cr, joining Chennai and Mumbai in the pursuit.

Sunrisers also stepped up, placing a bid at Rs. 8.00 Cr, marking Cummins as the day's first millionaire. The bidding war intensified between SRH and RCB, with both pushing the bids to Rs. 12.00 Cr.

As the bids surpassed the 15-crore mark, the competition heated up, prompting SRH to elevate their offer to 17 crore. Crossing the Rs 18.5 crore mark, Cummins claimed the title of the IPL's priciest player in history, surpassing Sam Curran's record sale of Rs 18.50 crore in the 2023 auction.

Yet, the competition remained tight with RCB pushing the bid to Rs. 19.25 Cr. Eventually, SRH surged ahead, reaching Rs. 20 Cr. The bidding war escalated further to Rs. 20.50 Cr, securing Pat Cummins for the team. This marked the inaugural breach of the 20-crore barrier in an IPL auction.