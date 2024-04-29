MS Dhoni once again proved he is a master tactician as just a ball before Travis Head got out in the powerplay against CSK, the former skipper of the team pulled Daryl Mitchell a bit inside the field which turned out to be a perfect position to complete the catch of the dangerous SRH opener. Kaviya Maran was shell shocked to see Head depart early in the contest and her reaction went viral.

Watch the reaction video here...

Deshpande pitched a leisurely delivery just beyond the off stump. Head, in an attempt to sweep it while gracefully dropping to one knee, found himself in a tricky position. The following delivery saw Deshpande claiming the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh, the impact substitute, who unluckily failed to score a run, as his shot was caught by Moeen Ali, adding to the jubilation of CSK supporters. (IPL 2024: Virat Kohli SLAMS His Strike Rate Critics, Says 'Those Who Sit And Talk From The Box...')

After captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98 and Daryl Mitchell’s 52 propelled CSK to a huge 212/3, SRH were never in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. Deshpande struck thrice in the Power-play to pick IPL-best figures of 4-22 and lead a brilliant bowling performance for CSK.

Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman (two wickets each), Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur (one scalp each) were also amongst the wicket-takers for CSK.

The big victory is also CSK’s 50th IPL win at Chepauk and it takes them from sixth to third place on the points table, where they are now tied on 10 points with SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. (IPL 2024: RCB's Playoff Qualification Scenario After Thumping Win Over GT)

Impact Player Anmolpreet Singh was undone by late movement and gave a leading edge to extra cover. Abhishek Sharma was next to fall, undone by a slower short ball which he sliced to point as SRH reached 53/3 at the end of power-play.

CSK continued to put pressure on SRH when Nitish Kumar Reddy top-edged a pull to M.S. Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja, followed by Matheesha Pathirana bowling a magnificent yorker to take out Aiden Markram’s middle stump. Such was the tight grip held by CSK bowlers that SRH could hit only three boundaries in the middle overs.

Pathirana struck again when Heinrich Klaasen didn’t get much elevation on a low full toss and holed out to long-on, while Abdul Samad hit straight to long-off against Shardul Thakur. Deshpande got his fourth wicket when Pat Cummins holed out to long-on, and Mitchell took his fifth catch of the game when Shahbaz Ahmed whipped straight to him at square leg.

CSK ended SRH’s innings in the 19th over when Moeen Ali grabbed a good low catch at the extra cover of Jaydev Unadkat to complete a massive win for the hosts, despite a lot of dew being on the outfield in the second innings.