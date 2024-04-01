IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match To Be Relocated Or Rescheduled - Report

The IPL 2024 clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals was scheduled to take place on April 17 at the Eden Gardens but BCCI is considering either relocating the fixture or rescheduling it. All of the parties involved including the teams and state association have been passed the message about BCCI's plan.

The plan of rescheduling or moving the fixture is due to the Rama Navami festivities. The festival is celebrated hugely nationwide and the security issues have played a part in the minds of authorities for the IPL game that night.

The BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are currently in communication with the Kolkata police regarding a potential adjustment to the IPL schedule. While a final decision hasn't been reached, discussions have involved the franchises and broadcasters to gauge their readiness for any changes.

Initially, the BCCI released a schedule for 21 games, followed by additional dates for the remaining 53 matches after the announcement of general election dates. Care was taken to maintain the home-away format, with the BCCI opting not to relocate matches to the UAE to avoid election clashes.

However, there's now a possibility of slight schedule adjustments due to ongoing discussions with the police authorities. A senior IPL official stated, "Discussions are ongoing with the police authorities, and we anticipate making a decision soon."