Ahead of the IPL 2024 season opener, amidst widespread rumors of a feud between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the two Indian teammates put all speculations to rest with a warm embrace before MI's match against Gujarat Titans. However, since then, the Mumbai Indians have faced setbacks, including three consecutive losses, incessant booing directed at Hardik, and the emergence of controversial videos. Fans were particularly agitated by footage showing Captain Hardik seemingly directing Rohit during a match.

Subsequent visuals of Rohit and Hardik didn't offer much reassurance either. Following MI's loss to GT, Rohit appeared to avoid a hug from Pandya, engaging instead in an intense discussion. Other instances included Rohit conversing with Akash Ambani while Hardik remained solitary in the dugout after the team departed. (Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Star Batter Declared Fit By NCA To Play For Mumbai Indians? Read Here)

Despite the turbulence, a recent video has surfaced showing Rohit and Hardik shaking hands, hinting at a potential reconciliation. Though brief, the gesture holds significance in dispelling the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

Watch video here...

Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/zYFIvjgBzX MI Fans Army (@MIFansArmy) April 5, 2024

Good news for MI, the star batter Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday, as ESPNcricinfo reported. He has yet to play in the IPL 2024 since he is recovering from ankle surgery he underwent earlier this year at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is still yet to be confirmed whether he will be fit for Sunday's match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar last competed in December, striking a 56-ball 100 in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. He sustained an ankle injury during that contest. (MS Dhoni Troll Trollers By Singing 'Bole Jo Koyal' Song In Viral Video)

He needed surgery for both an ankle and a sports hernia. As a result, he was ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, which was their final T20I bilateral series before the World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, Mumbai lost their all three matches so far and is at the bottom of the points chart. With three out of three defeats, Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being conventional slow beginners in the IPL. The Hardik Pandya-led side suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, they were later mauled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters in their following game and lost their first home game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.