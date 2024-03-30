IPL 2024: 'Open To Bat At Any Position,' Says RCB Star Cameron Green Post KKR Loss

Cameron Green has had a fine start to his RCB career since joining the team from a trade deal last year. Green recently hailed Virat Kohli for his sensational knock against KKR on Friday night. Green and Kohli had stitched up a fine partnership during the KKR game. Green shared his experience on sharing the dressing room with the former RCB and what it was like to bat with him on the ground.

"Virat is awesome, I am really impressed by him about how much he wants to give back to the game. I played some certain shots against Narine and co which made him pretty happy with me," told Green to a group of media individuals in a virtual interaction. (Opinion: RCB Lose Not Because Of Virat Kohli's Poor Strike Rate But Poor Planning Since 2008)

The batting position of Cameron Green in the RCB lineup is still not confirmed and the Aussie all-rounder opened up about the topic. (IPL 2024: Blame Game In RCB Camp After Defeat Against KKR, Captain Faf du Plessis Says THIS)

"The beauty of being an all-rounder is that I can bat anywhere the team wants. It is still early in my career to decide where I want to bat. Hopefully, the coaching staff will help with time and I can decide later in my career on what is my fixed position. Right now, I am open to bat anywhere in the lineup," said Cameron Green on his batting lineup.

RCB are not off to an ideal start for the 2024 IPL season as they would have wanted. First, they faced defeat against the mighty Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at Chepauk in the season's inaugural game and now in their third game they have faced a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders that too at their home ground in Bengaluru.

Only positives for RCB so far is the form of current purple cap holder Virat Kohli and the emphatic win over the Punjab Kings.