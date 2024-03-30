IPL 2024: Blame Game In RCB Camp After Defeat Against KKR, Captain Faf du Plessis Says THIS

In a thrilling showdown at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left fans on the edge of their seats. But for RCB, the night ended in disappointment as they succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of KKR. Captain Faf du Plessis, in a candid post-match assessment, pinpointed the pivotal moments that swung the game in KKR's favour.

Du Plessis acknowledged the brilliance of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, whose explosive batting in the initial overs set the tone for KKR's dominant chase. Narine, celebrating his 500th T20 match, showcased his prowess with a scintillating 47 off just 22 balls, while Salt contributed a brisk 30 off 20 deliveries. Their onslaught, amassing 85/0 in the first six overs, left RCB reeling and laid the foundation for KKR's triumph.

Strategic Struggles: RCB's Bowling Conundrum

Despite RCB's efforts to stem the flow of runs, du Plessis highlighted the challenges faced by the bowlers. The absence of favorable conditions for spinners limited the team's options, forcing them to rely on pace upfront. Du Plessis lamented the lack of a spinner capable of exploiting the pitch conditions fully, conceding that KKR's adept handling of spin further compounded RCB's woes.

“You can always know after the game, we can say perhaps try one or two things but the way the two of them (Narine and Salt) were striking the ball, some really good batting there, they put pressure on our bowlers,” du Plessis said on Friday night. “They hit strong cricket shots and pretty much took the game away. With Narine there, you can't really go to spin, you want to use pace upfront. That's also a really good match-up for Salt and the way he plays. They were excellent, really broke the game in the first six overs,” said du Plessis after the match ended.

Kohli's Valiant Effort: A Lone Stand Amidst Adversity

While RCB's bowling faltered, their batting saw a commendable effort from Virat Kohli, who notched an impressive 83 not out off 59 balls. Despite Kohli's resilience, navigating the unpredictable pitch proved challenging, with du Plessis highlighting the difficulty in timing shots due to the surface's variable nature. Kohli's innings, albeit valiant, couldn't propel RCB to a defendable total against KKR's relentless pursuit.

Du Plessis also spoke about how he couldn’t use off-spin of Glenn Maxwell as there was no help for him from the pitch. “We've tried the spinning options with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell), the finger-spinners seem to be effective here, but at night there wasn't too much spin, with left-hand, right-hand combination, it's one of those things, you can bowl a spinner.”

Vijaykumar's Silver Lining: Amidst the Storm, a Glimmer of Hope

In a bowling lineup plagued by inconsistency, pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar emerged as RCB's shining light. His economical spell of 1-23 in four overs showcased his ability to adapt to the conditions, earning praise from du Plessis. Vijaykumar's adept use of variations and clever bowling strategies provided a ray of hope for RCB amidst an otherwise lackluster performance.

“But as you saw when Venky was playing against the left-arm spinner (Mayank Dagar), you feel like it's an easy hit on a small boundary to hit with the spin. Ideally, you want someone who can spin the ball both ways but with the set-up of our team tonight, we didn't have that option,” the RCB skipper said.