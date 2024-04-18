In a dramatic turn of events, Gujarat Titans (GT) faced a staggering defeat against Delhi Capitals in the latest IPL showdown, marking their lowest-ever total in the league's history. Struggling to find their footing, GT managed a meager 89 runs before being dismissed by the relentless bowling attack of DC. The brilliance of DC's bowlers, coupled with impactful performances from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope, propelled their side to a commanding six-wicket victory at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT's woes were evident as they set their lowest IPL total, a paltry 89 runs, during the 32nd match of the 17th edition. This dismal performance adds to their previous low scores, including 125/6 against DC in 2023, 130 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2024, and 135/6, also against LSG.

Leading the unfortunate list of teams dismissed for low totals, last year's finalists found themselves struggling to make an impact, ultimately falling short with just 89 runs on the board.

DC's decision to field first after winning the toss proved strategic as their bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8), and Tristan Stubbs (2/11), unleashed fiery spells to dismantle GT's lineup.

Despite a valiant effort from Rashid Khan, who top-scored with 31 runs, GT faltered with only three batters managing to reach double figures, succumbing to DC's relentless attack in 17.3 overs.

In the chase, Jake Fraser-McGurk provided an explosive start for DC with 20 runs off 10 balls, but the team faced some hiccups along the way. Nevertheless, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) steadied the ship, guiding DC to victory with six wickets in hand and 8.5 overs to spare.

Pant's exceptional performance behind the stumps earned him the prestigious 'Player of the Match' award, sealing DC's triumph in style.

With three wins and four losses, totaling six points, DC currently occupies the sixth spot in the points table, while GT finds themselves in seventh place with an identical record.

IPL 2024 Points Table

As a result of the win, DC have now jumped to the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. They now have 3 wins from 7 matches with a NRR off -0.074. DC still have 7 games to go in this season and they can qualify for the playoffs if they win at least 5 out of them. After this loss, GT too have 3 wins from 7 games. RCB continue to be placed right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win from 7 games. RR are at the top with 6 wins from 7 and just 1 loss. Next are KKR with 4 wns from 6 games. CSK too have same number of wins from 6 games but KKR have slightly better NRR.