IPL 2024: RCB Head Joins Hands When Asked About Josh Hazlewood During Auction, Hilarious Picture Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Head Rajesh V Menon had a hilarious reaction as Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood came up for bidding during the IPL 2024 auction. Hazlewood was one of the top players released by the Bangalore franchise from last season. He had multiple injury troubles during the 2023 season. A day before the auction of the IPL 2024 season, news came that Hazlewood will not be available for a good amount of time during the IPL and hence he could not find any interested parties at the auction Dubai. ('5 Sixes Is Equal To 5 Cr...', Cricket Fans React To RCB's Bizzare IPL 2024 Auction Strategy)

Checkout the reactions of RCB's table here:

In other news, Uncapped Indian pacer Yash Dayal was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5 crore while Karik Tyagi, another uncapped speedster, was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 60 lakh.

Dayal, who was notably struck by Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five sixes last year, has been bought by RCB after a bidding war with his former franchise Gujarat Titans. (IPL 2024 Auction: RCB Buy Lockie Ferguson For Rs 2 Crore)

Spinners M Siddharth was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.4 crores while Shreyas Gopal was sold to MI for Rs 20 lakhs. Gopal has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years. He has taken 49 wickets in 49 IPL matches. Uncapped bowlers Shiva Singh, Kuldip Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Murugan Ashwin and Ishan Porel were unsold.

IPL 2024: Full Squad Of RCB

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.