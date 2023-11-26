IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By RCB; Check Here

The IPL 2024 auction is approaching, with all 10 franchises preparing for the event. Before the mini-auction, teams must submit their retention lists to the BCCI, and some have engaged in player trades. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), despite reaching the IPL finals three times (2009, 2011, and 2016), has never won the trophy. In the 2023 season, RCB failed to make the playoffs, intensifying their quest for a maiden title in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis captains the team, leading a squad with notable players such as Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in the batting lineup.

Key all-rounders include Wanindu Hasaranga and Michael Bracewell, while the bowling department boasts talents like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley. The team is gearing up for the auction as they aim to strengthen their lineup for the upcoming season. In the broader IPL context, other teams like CSK are set to release players, and the anticipation for strategic moves in the auction is high. Meanwhile, the cricket world awaits the outcome of the IPL 2024 auction, where teams will shape their squads for the upcoming season.

Here's Full List Of Retained And Released By RCB