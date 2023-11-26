trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692446
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By CSK; Check Here

IPL 2024: List most seasons, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are expected not to make many changes in their squad.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By CSK; Check Here Chennai Super Kings retained and relased players list.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) always have a strong and balanced squad in every Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2024, a few big decisions will taken as a couple of players are set to miss out this year due to various reasons. The biggest of them all would be the space to fill in for Ben Stokes, who has opted out of the IPL 2024 due to fitness issues. The deadline day is November 26 and CSK also have to fill-in the shoes of Ambati Rayudu who retired last year from the cash-rich league.

Given the track record of Chennai Super Kings, like most of the seasons, they are likely to play with the same players like every year they do. Interestingly, the MS Dhoni-led team has not opted for any kind of trading of players ahead of the mini-auction.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Retention Day Live, Trading Window Closes Today: Check Confirm Trades So Far

List Of Retained and Released Players of CSK for IPL 2024:

(More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA Video
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA Video
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?