IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By CSK; Check Here

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) always have a strong and balanced squad in every Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2024, a few big decisions will taken as a couple of players are set to miss out this year due to various reasons. The biggest of them all would be the space to fill in for Ben Stokes, who has opted out of the IPL 2024 due to fitness issues. The deadline day is November 26 and CSK also have to fill-in the shoes of Ambati Rayudu who retired last year from the cash-rich league.

Given the track record of Chennai Super Kings, like most of the seasons, they are likely to play with the same players like every year they do. Interestingly, the MS Dhoni-led team has not opted for any kind of trading of players ahead of the mini-auction.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Retention Day Live, Trading Window Closes Today: Check Confirm Trades So Far

List Of Retained and Released Players of CSK for IPL 2024:

(More to follow)