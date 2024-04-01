WATCH: Invader Scares Rohit Sharma During MI vs RR Match

In a startling turn of events during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match, a fan breached security and stormed onto the field in a bid to meet his cricketing idol, Rohit Sharma. The fan managed to approach Rohit, who was at the slip position at that time. Rohit was shocked to see a fan on the field and his reaction justified that he was scared at first to see a fan suddenly on the field.

Watch the video here:

A fan entered into the ground & hugged Rohit Sharma in Wankhede...pic.twitter.com/tWDVtfQYmD Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2024

Security personnel acted promptly, swiftly escorting the fan out of the playing area to ensure the safety and security of the players and uphold the integrity of the match.

Coming to the result, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets to register their third consecutive win in this edition of the IPL on Monday. Opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls to spare.

The in-form Riyan Parag again played very well to remain not out on 54 off 39 balls.MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game. Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries. Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs. This was MI's third straight defeat.