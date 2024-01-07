Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will be back in action once again for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season soon. However, the one famous cricketer who has been shown a lot of love around the internet faced some questions online when his video of smoking Hookah went viral.

Watch the video here:

Fitness is a well-known attribute of former India captain and superstar of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni. With the exception of the previous season, when he struggled with a knee ailment, he has had very few fitness difficulties despite being a retired international cricket player who only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even at this age, the 42-year-old still maintains his level of fitness and is one of the finest glovemen in the game. (MS Dhoni Files Criminal Case Against Ex-Business Partners, Alleges Cheating of Over Rs 15 Crore) ()

One of the reasons for Dhoni's success as a captain is his ability to back players and give youngsters their chance to shine. He has a unique way of connecting with his players and breaking down any barriers, as former teammate George Bailey has revealed. Bailey has spoken about Dhoni's open-door policy for players and how he would often have a hookah or sheesha set up in his room.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” Bailey told Cricket.com.au.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers." Bailey played one season for CSK and one season for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The upcoming season will be his last, and many fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament.