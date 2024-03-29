The history between former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and former RCB captain Virat Kohli has set the internet on fire ahead of the IPL 2024 match no.10 set to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gambhir has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor and his team will face Kohli's RCB in Bengaluru on Friday night. The duo have been involved in some heated exchanges throughout the years of the IPL and one such incident took place last year after the RCB vs LSG match.

As both teams prepare themselves for the much expected high-intensity clash a picture of Kohli looking at the direction of where Gambhir is standing has set the internet on fire. (IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir 3.0 Coming? Dinesh Karthik's Honest Remark Ahead Of RCB vs KKR Clash Goes Viral - Watch)

Here are the reactions...

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hARFwFgmFM Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2024

Coming to the match between RCB and KKR, there are many big names ready to shine in the clash tonight. One of them is Andre Russell who performed brilliantly in the season's opener of KKR.

Andre Russell gave an early storm warning to opponents, plundering a 25-ball 64 for Kolkata KnightRiders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL game and the veteran batter attributed the bright beginning to a changed mindset. In contrast, Russell was a pale shadow of his intimidating self in IPL 2023, managing just 227 runs from 14 matches and snaffling just seven wickets.

"My mindset wasn't right (in 2023). I was thinking about failure more than thinking about going out and doing what I do best. When you have a mindset that I don't want to get out, I think that's a negative mindset for me," Russell said on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"I think I've been allowing myself to be under pressure, because I've been thinking too much. It's all about the mindset, as I said, and now more clear in my approach to every delivery," added Russell.

But the Jamaican all-rounder said he has been working on his batting technique as well over the last year to make a bigger impact.

“I've made a few changes. I was at the nets in Abu Dhabi and Sunil (Narine) was watching my technique. We realised I was doing too much, as I was stepping out and I needed to work on my stride towards the delivery. When I look at most batters who are big hitters, they don't really have a big stretch against the deliveries that are going away. So, that's just one little tweak that I've done," said Russell.

Detailing the changes further, the 35-year-old said: “Now, I'm just trying to move as late as possible, and you know, I wouldn't speed so much and I try to depend on that, and just use eye-hand coordination,” he added.