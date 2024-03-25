The IPL 2024 match between GT and MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night turned into a spectacle, courtesy of the interactions between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. The focus of attention shifted to these two Indian cricketing icons as Hardik sought advice from Rohit and even directed him to position himself at the deep boundary during crucial moments, stirring controversy.

Adding fuel to the fire, a new video has emerged, capturing Hardik Pandya embracing Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, during Holi celebrations. This clip has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, sparking further intrigue among fans and pundits alike. (IPL 2024: BCCI Announced Full Schedule, Check Details Here)

Ritika must surely have felt awkward hugging Hardik Pandya! Why can't he just stay away from them mahn.... pic.twitter.com/nBxXtGg2bb Sravani (@pullshotx45) March 25, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill applauded Sai Sudarshan following his brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

Fine death bowling by GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Spencer Johnson in particular helped the side secure a thrilling six-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The right-hand batter asserted that magnificent bowling by the spinners helped the Gujarat franchise in the game. Futher he applauded Sudarshan's crucial innings in the pressure situation.

"The way the boys held their nerves with dew coming in, it was outstanding. The way our spinners bowled made sure we are always in the game. It's all about holding your nerves. He has been a revelation for us. We just wanted to build on the pressure and wait for them to make mistakes. The crowd is one thing, have always come whether it is a day game or a night game and shout out to all the fans who have come here to support us. I thought that was a good score, but we definitely left at least 15 runs there, it was hard to hit those short balls as the wicket got a bit slow towards the end," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first. Gujarat Titans was largely kept silent by Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) and Gerald Coetzee (2/27) and struggled to score at a fine run rate. Sai Sudharsan (45 in 39 balls, with three fours and a six), skipper Shubman Gill (31 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rahul Tewatia (22 in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) chipped in with useful knocks to take GT to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 169, MI did lose Ishan Kishan (0) and Naman Dhir (20 in 10 balls, with a four and six) early, reduced to 30/2. However, a 77-run stand between Rohit Sharma (43 in 29 balls, seven fours and a six) and Dewald Brevis (46 in 38 balls, with two fours and three sixes brought back MI into the game. In death overs, pacers Spencer Johnson (2/25),

Mohit Sharma (2/32) and Umesh Yadav (2/31) performed brilliantly, leaving MI six runs short. Hardik Pandya could score just 11 runs in four balls on MI return.

The young Indian left-hand batter Sudarshan was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.