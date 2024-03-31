DC opener David Warner was on song at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium during the IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Riding on from a good start in powerplay, Warner and Shaw were cruising Delhi to a fine total scoring 93 runs in the first 9.3 overs. However, a flying catch from Pathirana when Warner attempted a switch-hit over the short-fine fielder ended the Aussie batter's stellar innings. Even former CSK captain MS Dhoni was left impressed with the catch from the Sri Lankan cricketer as he was seen smiling and clapping for the tremendous effort.

Matheesha Pathirana takes a one hand diving catch to dismiss David Warner who was on song tonight



Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

DC are in a hunt for their first win in the 17th edition and will look to achieve against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. While CSK are unbeaten following their all-rounded performances against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said after winning the toss, "We'll bat first. Wicket looks good, we want to use it as a batting track, put runs on the board. (On playing home games in Vizag) I think it makes a lot of difference, but we practiced here. We came here and got 10 days at this wicket. Two changes - Kuldeep had a niggle, Prithvi Shaw comes in. Ricky Bhui is out, Ishant Sharma comes in."

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the time of the toss, "First game here, not too much information on this pitch. Let's see how it goes. The plan remains the same, keep things simple and try to win those individual moments, individual battles. No changes for us, going with the same squad. (On captaincy) I've done it for my state side, and for India as well at age group level, plus I have a few experienced guys to help me out."