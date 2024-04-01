WATCH: Sanjay Mankrekar Tells Wankhede Crowd To 'BEHAVE' Following Boos For Hardik Pandya During Toss Of MI vs RR Match

Online trolls and the crowd in every stadium booing Hardik Pandya is something common these days but looks like the new Mumbai Indian captain has some support of former India cricketer and JioCinema commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. During the toss time of IPL 2024 match no.14 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Pandya was facing boos from crowd to which Manjrekar who had a mic in his hand told the Wankhede crowd to 'Behave'.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the match details, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI)in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With the two out of two loss, Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being conventional slow beginners in the IPL. The Hardik Pandya-lead side suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad and were mauled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters in their following game.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan will be looking to keep their winning streak alive. The side claimed two clinical victories and are only one of the two teams yet to be beaten in the competition. (IPL 2024: Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not Playing Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match? Read Here)

Speaking at the time of toss, Samson said, "We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh, it's the first game of the season, will get help for the fast bowlers. We would like to keep on doing the same things. Sandeep misses out, he is not fit. Burger comes in."

Speaking at the time of toss Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said his side is hoping to play the brand of cricket everyone enjoys.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said, "We were planning to bowl first. It's quite exciting to be a part of this game. We always look forward to the future, need to follow the process. Looking forward to playing a brand of cricket everyone enjoys. Playing the same team."