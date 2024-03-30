IPL 2024: Why Nicholas Pooran Replaced KL Rahul At Toss For LSG vs PBKS Clash?

In an interesting piece of news, KL Rahul did come not out for toss at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings took place. Rahul is the captain of LSG but Nicholas Pooran was seen standing alongside PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan for the toss. Explaining why Rahul did not come out for toss, Pooran said, "KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best."

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. After losing their first match of the IPL 2024, the Lucknow-based franchise is currently standing at the bottom of the points table. In their previous game, LSG conceded a 20-run loss.

Meanwhile, Punjab are coming into this game after losing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 4 wickets. They currently stand in the fifth place on the points table. PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan said that they wanted to bat first as well since there were dew on the field.

"We would have bowled first, lots of dew when we came to the ground (last night). Our lines cane be tight, while batting, we can't afford to lose wickets in clusters. It's still early in the tournament and we've spoken about that in the dressing room. We'll have to make the most of the powerplay. No changes for us," Dhawan said.