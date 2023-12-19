IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: Two Different Broadcasters For TV And Online; Check When And Where To Watch Auction Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

All ten franchises of Indian Premier League (IPL) have done their homework ahead of the hugely-awaited IPL 2023 auction in Dubai on December 19. Franchises visited the venue of the auction and got a small briefing by the auctioneer Mallika Sagar, who is the first female auctioneer in the history of this T20 league. This is a huge day for the players and the franchises. Some players will become millionaires while others will receive heartbreak.

Remember that only 77 slots are to be filled by all the franchises while the numbers of players in the auction pool is 333. Clearly, there will be more disappointments than celebrations. But that is how the IPL auction goes. Keep an eye out on the likes of some big overseas players such as Australia's Travis Head, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee. From India, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel are some players who are likely to fetch crores at the auction.

Auction Briefing



The teams are set for tomorrow!



Are YOU ready for #IPLAuction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released the most players. They emptied half of their squad by releasing 12 players. KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit along with CEO Venky Mysore will be busy buying players at the table. KKR have purse of just 32.6 crore to prepare a squad of 25 ahead of the auction.

Check out the TV broadcast and live-streaming details of IPL Auction below:

When will IPL 2024 auction take place?

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on Friday, December 19, 2024.

Where will IPL 2024 auction take place?

The IPL 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2024 auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2024 auction will begin at 1:00 pm (IST).

How to watch IPL 2024 auction live broadcast on TV?

The IPL 2024 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch IPL 2024 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction will be available on Jio Cinema. app and website..