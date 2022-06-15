The Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights for the next five years (2023-27) touched astronomical highs as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold them for Rs 48,390 crores. Disney Star retained TV rights (Package A) for 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for 23,758 cr (Package B & C). Viacom 18 also got the rights for Aus, SA, UK regions in Package D while Times got the MENA and US.

Notably, Sony was the Rights holder for 10 seasons (2008-2017) and forked out Rs 8,200 crore. And when Star bagged the rights for the next five years (2018-2022) the money almost doubled. With the financial windfall for the next cycle (2023-2027) now in public domain, and touching Rs 48,390 crore, it makes BCCI one of the richest sports bodies in the world.

Interestingly, a total of 410 games will be played in the span of five years - IPL 2023 to 2027. Hence, as per the calculations, each IPL match played during the mentioned period will be worth Rs 118 crores, while every over bowled (excluding super over) will be worth Rs 2.95 crores. The cost of every ball bowled in the tournament will be Rs 49 lakhs.

The richest cricket board in the world is going to get richer as each IPL match from 2023 will help them earn Rs 118 crore, which is nearly double (1.96 times) that of an India home game. The average value of each India home game -- as per a five-year deal bagged by Star India, in 2018, worth Rs 6,138 crore -- is Rs 60 crore.

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI was earning around Rs 55 crore from every IPL match in the previous cycle from 2018-22.

In a first-of-its-kind e-auction conducted by the BCCI for three days, Disney-Star retained the TV media rights while Viacom18 won the digital property of the Indian Premier League's 2023-27 cycle for the Indian subcontinent.

Notably, for the first time, the BCCI had split the IPL's TV and digital rights, offering the bidders four packages: (A) India sub-continent television, (B) India sub-continent digital, (C) India digital non-exclusive special package and (D) Rest of the world.

The auction started at 1100 hrs on June 12 with Package A and B rolled out up front. The bidding commenced from the base price of Rs 49 crore for the TV rights and Rs 33 crore for the digital rights and the parties had up to 30 minutes between the bids. The bidders quoted a figure on a per-match basis, with the minimum bid increment (MBI) value being fixed at Rs 50 lakh.