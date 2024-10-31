IPL Retention 2025: In preparation for the IPL 2025 season, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are finalizing their core group, likely retaining Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. This leaves GT with one right-to-match (RTM) card for the upcoming mega auction, giving them an option to potentially reclaim another key player.

Strategic Retentions: Building Around Experience and Potential

Although the retention costs are yet to be disclosed, GT is set to have at least INR 51 crore deducted from its auction purse of INR 120 crore, meeting IPL guidelines for retaining three international and two uncapped players. Each franchise can retain up to six players before the 2025 season, with set deductions for capped international and uncapped players, but the franchises have flexibility in paying more or less based on the players' market value.

GT’s Likely 2025 Retained Players

- Shubman Gill

- Rashid Khan

- B Sai Sudharsan

- Rahul Tewatia

- Shahrukh Khan

Gill and Rashid: The Backbone of GT’s Lineup

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, who were among the franchise’s first picks in 2022, remain central to GT’s strategy. Rashid, the Afghanistan spin-bowling allrounder, received INR 15 crore when signed, and continues to be a pivotal figure in GT’s bowling and lower-order lineup. Gill, who has risen rapidly, was entrusted with GT’s captaincy in IPL 2024 following Hardik Pandya’s trade to Mumbai Indians. His leadership potential and strong batting make him a valuable asset.

B Sai Sudharsan: A Long-Term Top Order Investment

GT’s decision to retain B Sai Sudharsan, over notable names like Mohammed Shami and David Miller, reflects the franchise’s long-term vision. Sudharsan, who was bought for just INR 20 lakh in 2022, emerged as a standout performer in IPL 2024, accumulating 527 runs at an average nearing 48 and a strike rate of 141. Regarded as a potential future Test cricketer by selectors and team mentor Gautam Gambhir, Sudharsan’s ability to anchor the top order bolsters GT’s lineup.

Uncapped Powerhouses: Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan

Both Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, two of the most sought-after uncapped players, have been retained for their explosive lower-order capabilities. Tewatia, initially acquired for INR 9 crore in 2022, has shown consistency as a clutch finisher and an invaluable advisor for GT’s leadership team. Shahrukh, renowned as one of domestic cricket’s most powerful hitters, provides additional flexibility with his offspin. He was a costly acquisition in the 2024 auction at INR 7.4 crore but is expected to continue his impactful performances for GT.

GT’s 2025 Retained Players and RTM Strategy

With five retained players secured, GT has one RTM card to use strategically at the auction. This could enable GT to reclaim a top performer among their released players, such as Shami or Miller, if they enter the bidding pool. As the October 31 retention deadline nears, GT is well-positioned with a balanced blend of experience, youth, and flexibility to approach IPL 2025 with a competitive edge. With a strong core in place, GT aims to carry forward their momentum into IPL 2025, focusing on depth and versatility to tackle another competitive season.