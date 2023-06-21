Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs SCO LIVE In India

Ireland will look to bounce back from their stunning defeat at the hands of Oman as they face Scotland in their second Group B match of the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 7 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday. Andrew Balbirnie’s side failed to defend 282 runs against Oman in their first match on Monday to lose by five wickets.

The top 3 teams from each group qualify for the Super Six stages of the World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament and Ireland need to defeat Scotland on Wednesday to remain in hunt for qualification. Ireland have won four out of their last five matches against Scotland in ODI cricket, the last one coming at the ICC World Cup Qualifier game in 2018, where the Irish defeated the Scots by 25 runs in a Super Six clash.

Scotland are yet to play a match in the current Qualifier tournament. Veteran Richie Berrington will be leading the Scottish team in this tournament which features experienced batters like George Munsey. For Ireland, all-rounder George Dockrell was in top form – top-scoring with 91 off 89 balls against Oman and will look to carry the same form against Scotland.

Here are all the details about Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7…

When is Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 going to take place?

The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 will take place on Wednesday, June 21.

Where is Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 going to take place?

The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 start?

The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 on TV in India?

The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 in India?

The Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Ireland Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 7 Predicted 11

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Hume, Ben White

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), B McMullen, Chris McBride, Mark Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), S Sharif, C Sole, Mark Watt, A Evans