LIVE Updates | IRE vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Ireland vs Scotland
Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match
Ireland and Scotland are set to face each other in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers clash on Wednesday at the Queens Sports Club. The two teams have struggled to win in this competition so far playing in different conditions and the outcome of this contest will have a huge say on their qualification hope for the main tournament set to take place in October.
Ireland will enter this contest as the favorites given their recent performances against the United States of America. Scotland on the other hand have not registered a single victory in this qualification tournament so far. They have zero points with losses against the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Both teams are not habitant of the conditions in Zimbabwe and it could seriously impact their performances.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match set to take place at the Queen Sports Club on Wednesday. Follow our LIVE feed for all the action and key updates.