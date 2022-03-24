Is IPL 2022 going to be MS Dhoni's last season in tournament? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes BIG statement

MS Dhoni, in a very Dhoni-like manner, shocked the cricketing world with another big announcement when anyone least expected that to happen.

He resigned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

The move has made his fans very emotional as Dhoni will no more be seen with leading CSK anymore in the league, marking an end to his era.

Whether this is going to be last season is something which no one knows yet CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes Dhoni will play a few more seasons.

He also says that CSK management has accepted this decision taken by Dhoni.

"See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us," Viswanthan told PTI.

"He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force."

Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: "I don't think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don't know about him (what he thinks)."

As per CSK press release too, Dhoni will play this season and beyond.

The release read: "Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."