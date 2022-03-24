Thank you, captain: Fans get emotional as MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (March 24), handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,"CSK informed via a press release.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season. In total, MSD has won four titles for CSK - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

CSK play KKR in the IPL opener on Saturday at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

Check out fans reacted after the new came out of Dhoni quitting as CSK captain

Mahendra bahubali gives up the crown. He'll now only serve the kingdom. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 24, 2022

Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022