Is Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh pregnant? Star couple can soon welcome their second child, READ more here

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's love story is often talked about when the two are seen loving each other on social media or in person. It all began from when Ritika was Rohit's sports event manager. The duo use to meet a lot and it turned into 'love meets' from 'work meets' very soon. However, if we talk about marriage, the second best thing after that is having a baby. The couple are already blessed with one child and a picture of Ritika wearing a loose dress has raised the question whether the Indian skipper gonna welcome another baby to his family.

A picture of Ritika celebrating her anniversary with Rohit showed a cute little baby bump and fans were curious whether the star couple are expecting another baby or not.

Checkout the picture here...

Ritika Sajdeh started her career as a talent manager at Cornerstone in the year - 2007. It was through this job that she met Rohit Sharma and the love story began. (More to follow)