Ishan Kishan TROLLS Rohit Sharma for dropping him after scoring double century, WATCH

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan played his first ODI game on Wednesday (January 19) against New Zealand as he was dropped after getting a maiden double century in his last ODI innings against Bangladesh last month. Kishan scored the fasted ODI double century but was dropped as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were preferred as openers for the Sri Lanka ODI series and KL Rahul was doing wicketkeeper’s duty.

On the day Kishan returned to the ODI fold, India got another double centurion – Shubman Gill – at Hyderabad. After the first ODI, which India managed to win by 12 runs, skipper Rohit took Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for a small interview. Rohit hilariously asked Ishan, why he didn’t play after scoring a double century in his last match.

Ishan Kishan answered back, saying, “Rohit bhaiya, aap hi to captain ho (Rohit brother, you are the captain)!”

WATCH Rohit Sharma’s interaction with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan here…

Kishan also asked Gill how he prepares for big match, to which Rohit replied, “Tujhe to pata hona chahiye, tum dono hamesha saath rehte ho (You should know, you are always together).”

Gill replied that he doesn’t get good sleep in his hotel room with Ishan Kishan. “Pre-match routine mera ye banda saara kharab kar deta hai, ye mujhe sone nahi deta. Ipad pe isko airpods nahi lagane hote, movie chal rahi hoti hai full volume pe,” Gill said about Ishan Kishan.

Following his side’s 12-run win over New Zealand in the first ODI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that his team ‘slipped up with the ball’. A top-class bowling effort from Mohammed Siraj outweighed Michael Bracewell’s heroic ton and partnership with Mitchell Santner as India overcame a late onslaught from these two all-rounders to clinch a 12-run win over New Zealand in the first match of the three-match series at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“To be honest, the way he (Bracewell) was batting and the way it came on to the bat nicely, it was clean ball-striking. We knew that if we bowl well, we would be okay unless we really slipped up with the ball. Unfortunately, that’s what happened. I did say at the toss that I would like to see us challenge ourselves, not quite the situation I expected but that’s how it is,” said Rohit during a post-match presentation.

The skipper also lauded Shubman Gill, who scored an explosive double ton and pacer Mohammed Siraj for their performances in the match. “He (Gill) is going really well. The form he was in, we wanted to make use of it and that`s why we backed him in the SL series. Free-flowing batter and it is quite exciting to watch. Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but in the red-ball, T20 format and now ODIs. Really good to see what he does with the ball. Executing what he wants to do and he is very clear about his plans. Which is how it should be,” concluded Rohit.

