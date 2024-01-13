trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709201
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Not On Mumbai Indians' Poster Revealing India Squad For England Test; Fans Post Angry Reactions

Rohit Sharma was removed as MI captain in December last year after which the five-time champions have received hate from the fans of the former leader. 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Not On Mumbai Indians' Poster Revealing India Squad For England Test; Fans Post Angry Reactions MI poster for India squad announcement for England Tests. (Image: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-man strong squad for Test series vs England that starts on January 25 in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in all the five Tests although the squad has been announced for just first 2 Tests. In a very interesting move, Mumbai Indians informed their fanbase on social media about the Test squad but they chose to put pictures of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer on their Creative.

MI had the names of the players on the Creative but it did not have the former Mumbai Indians captain's photo. This act by MI irked the Rohit Sharma fans and they filled the comments with angry reactions. Not to forget, MI have already faced the heat from the Rohit fans after they decided to remove the 'Hitman' from captaincy ahead of IPL 2024. Hardik Pandya, who was traded in from Gujarat Titans (GT), was named the captain soon after his transfer was done.

Take a look at MI's post as they announced India squad for England Tests and the fans reactions:

It is quite clear that Rohit fans are not very happy with MI since they removed him as captain. This post has only added fuel to the fire. As per a report, many MI fans had unfollowed MI on Instagram. They are in lakhs. 

The new MI captain Hardik has also faced brutal trolling on social media. When he was leaving Mumbai at the airport, he heard chants of Rohit Sharma. But the current captain has not reacted to the hate he has received since signing up for the new job that surely comes with its share of challenges.

Coming to the Test squad, there is a surprise name in the squad which is Dhruv Jurel. Not many fans following Indian cricket may know all about Dhruv, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Agra and is son of a retired Hawaldar in Indian Army. Interestingly, the squad consists of three wicketkeepers including Dhruv, KL Rahul and KS Bharat. Ishan Kishan has been dropped from the squad interestingly after he decided to take a break last month due to mental fatigue.

As per reports, BCCI selectors are upset with Ishan and he will now needs to prove himself in the domestic cricket to make a comeback to the Test side. Mohammed Shami is also missing from the Test squad for the first 2 matches as he is recovering from an ankle injury.

