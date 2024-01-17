India's star cricketer Ishan Kishan has always kept his lips closed when it comes to talking or opening up about his personal-love life. However, many reports and posts from model Aditi Hundia have confirmed that the pair are dating. The internet sensation recently posted picture in which she paired a stunning brown micro-mini skirt with a bold black bralette to set social media on fire.

"Looking good , living better," read the post caption.

Checkout the post here:

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend is Aditi Hundia. Although the couple have not made it official yet, but Aditi does praise Ishan's best innings on her Instagram page every now and then. Ishan too continues to drop heart emojis and likes on her posts. Aditi is an Instagram Influencer and a model.