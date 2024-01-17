trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710610
ADITI HUNDIA

Ishan Kishan's GF Aditi Hundia Raises Temperature In Micro-Mini Skirt Mixed With Bold Black Bralette

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend set internet on fire with latest post on Instagram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India's star cricketer Ishan Kishan has always kept his lips closed when it comes to talking or opening up about his personal-love life. However, many reports and posts from model Aditi Hundia have confirmed that the pair are dating. The internet sensation recently posted picture in which she paired a stunning brown micro-mini skirt with a bold black bralette to set social media on fire.

"Looking good , living better," read the post caption. (Sania Mirza Reignites Divorce Rumours With Husband Shoaib Malik Via Instagram Post)

Checkout the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Hundia (@aditihundia)

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend is Aditi Hundia. Although the couple have not made it official yet, but Aditi does praise Ishan's best innings on her Instagram page every now and then. Ishan too continues to drop heart emojis and likes on her posts. Aditi is an Instagram Influencer and a model. (WATCH: Babar Azam's Six Injures Spectator During 3rd NZ Vs PAK T20I, Ex-Captain's Reaction Goes Viral)

