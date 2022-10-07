'It's an opportunity for...': Ravi Shastri makes a BIG statement on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup 2022

With India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, all eyes are on the BCCI selectors to come out with the name of the replacement player. It will be tough to find a like-for-like replacement for someone like Bumrah but the big contenders are Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj respectively. These two can swing and seam the ball and can make use of the bounce on the the Australian tracks and in those conditions. Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Bumrah's injury is unfortunate but provides an opportunity for someone else to step up and grab it.

"Bumrah's injury is unfortunate. There is so much cricket being played (that) people can get injured easily. But it's an opportunity for somebody else as there is nothing you can do with injury. With Bumrah and Jadeja not in the side, it hampers the side but also provides an opportunity to unearth a new champion," Shastri was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

Ex coach still believes that India have got a good team and that their first target should be to make it to the semi-finals. "We've a good team I think. If you can make it to the semifinals, then it could be anyone's tournament. So the endeavour will be to start well, get to the semifinals and then you have got enough strengths there to probably win the World Cup."

When it comes to finding a replacement for injured Bumrah is concerned, Shastri feels the right choice should be Shami as he owns the experience to deliver the goods for India with the ball.

"His (Shami's) experience precisely. India has been there a lot in six years and he (Shami) has been an integral part of all those tours and that experience counts," said Shastri.