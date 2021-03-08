'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam-ul-Haq on Rishabh Pant

After a series of poor runs, it feels young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has finally became hit the groove. Since his 97 against Australia in Sydney, the 23-year-old has been in imperious form and his contributions have often swept the game away from the opposition.

In the recently-concluded series against England, Pant amassed 270 runs in the four-match series, which also included a hundred against the visitors in the final encounter. During the course of his innings, Pant hit veteran English cricketer James Anderson for a reverse sweep over the wicketkeeper's head for a four, which also saw opposition skipper Joe Root heaping praise for the young cricketer.

"The way he bats, he makes it difficult for bowlers to build pressure on him. Sometimes he pulls a reverse sweep to a guy, who has 600 Test wickets. So it is quite a skill and a brave move to do and it came off for him and got themselves (India) to a very good position on that wicket," said Root, referring to the reverse sweep.

Earlier this week, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq also joined the chorus to celebrate Pant's success and branded the wicketkeeper-batsman as Virender Sehwag, who bats left-handed.

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam, who was at the helm of Pakistan cricket when the former India opener was at his peak – in the video discusses the similarities between the two, while emphasising on the fact how the duo play freely irrespective of the conditions.

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.

Inzamam also feels Pant is a rare cricketer and believes him to be one of the best cricketer that India has produced in recent years.

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid… now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," said Inzamam.