हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to take back CSK captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja led the side in 8 matches out of which CSK won only 2 games.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to take back CSK captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja
Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2022 as he has taken captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," read the CSK release. 

Just before the start of IPL 2022, Jadeja was announced as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings as Dhoni decided to quit captaincy. 

However, CSK have not done well under Jadeja's leadership so far

Jadeja led the side in 8 matches in IPL 2022 out of which CSK has won only 2 games.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far. 

Dhoni will lead take charge of the team in remaining 6 games, and CSK need to win all six to increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniRavindra Jadeja
Next
Story

IPL 2022: DC's Chetan Sakariya reveals reason behind his new wicket celebration - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.