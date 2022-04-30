IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to take back CSK captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2022 as he has taken captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," read the CSK release.

Just before the start of IPL 2022, Jadeja was announced as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings as Dhoni decided to quit captaincy.

However, CSK have not done well under Jadeja's leadership so far

Jadeja led the side in 8 matches in IPL 2022 out of which CSK has won only 2 games.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

Dhoni will lead take charge of the team in remaining 6 games, and CSK need to win all six to increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.