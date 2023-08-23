'Jai Hind', Says Sachin Tendulkar And Other Indian Athletes As Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon

In what is a historic day for India and ISRO, the Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon on evening of August 23 (Wednesday). A country of a billion is currently rejoicing in the moment and celebrating the massive success of the Indian scientists. This Moon Mission from ISRO was just Rs 660 crore. At exactly 6.04 pm IST, India's third lunar mission made a soft landing on the moon and a wave of happiness was seen across the country as the feeling of patriotism hit home. Indian cricketers and other athletes too celebrated India's landing on the moon.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was among the first cricketers to react on Chandrayaan successfully landing on the moon as he wrote: "Congratulations, ISRO. Such a proud moment for every Indian. Hats off to your dedication and perseverance. Former India Test captain Anil Kumble posted on X: "Proud moment for India! Congratulations @isro on the successful landing of Chandrayan 3."

"Yaaaaayyy , We have done it. Soft landing on the Moon. #Chandrayaan3. Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission. We are on the Moon," wrote Sehwag on X.



ISO head S Somanath congratulated the country on reaching the moon. "India is on the moon," said Somanath after the successful landing of Chandrayaan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg watched the live telecast and as soon as the touchdown happened he sported a big smile and waved the tricolour.

Not to forget, India have become the fourth country in the world – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite. It is also important to note that Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft had crashed on Sunday, August 20. It sort of signifies how big an achievement is India reaching the moon.