Jal Shakti Ministry launches poster to support Men in Blue at ICC World Cup 2019

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-anticipated semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, Ministry of Jal Shakti have extended their support to Team India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

In an attempt to promote the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, the newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti is reaching out to various stakeholders in different ways. As part of this campaign, the Ministry of Jal Shakti expresses its support to the Men in Blue for the Cricket World Cup 2019 through a poster.

Since the formation of the new government, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to the people of the country on number of occasions to make Jal Shakti Abhiyan a people’s movement, on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the launch of the first phase of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan on July 1 had urged that all should join hands to make this movement successful.

As the Ministry of Jal Shakti cheers for Team India, it hopes that the message of #janshakti4jalshakti will reverberate across the country in days to come.