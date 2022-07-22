NewsCricket
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan drop a SUPER CUTE pic from vacation in US, see here

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has finally got his international break. The fast bowler has been constantly playing cricket for the last five months. The non-stop cricket takes a toll on the health of the players and BCCI selectors try and manage their workload by giving them due rest. Bumrah is not available for Team India in the upcoming ODI and T20 series in the Carribean islands. Making good use of the break, he has taken a flight to Chicago in United States of America and he is not alone. He is accompanied by Sanajan Ganesan, the popular sports presenter for ICC. 

Sanjana has been busy, producing content and interviews for ICC's website and social media channels, but she has still taken time to visit a few places around Chicago with her handsome hubby. She posted one of the pics from her album and captioned it as 'smiles & skyscrapers'.     

Bumrah has been in terrific form of late. He picked up 6 wickets in an innings in the first ODI vs England. He was in the same excellent form in the T20s as well and made the ball talk in the first innings of the fifth and last Test vs England also. He will play a crucial role for India in the Asia Cup in UAE and then the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. The later of th year is filled with mega events and that is why Bumrah has been given the rest. 

In his absence, the onus to deliver the goods with the ball, will be on the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, who have an big opportunity to ensure they push their case in the squads for the two big events coming up. 

